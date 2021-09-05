Two Anchors of COVID Safety Net Ending, Affecting Millions
WASHINGTON (AP) — Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans.
Two primary anchors of the government's COVID protection package are ending or have recently ended.
The $300 weekly jobless benefit boost will stop Monday, affecting an estimated 8.9 million people.
A federal eviction moratorium already has expired.
While other aspects of pandemic assistance including rental aid and the expanded Child Tax Credit are still widely available, the social safety net has clearly shrunk.
The Biden administration believes the U.S. economy is strong enough not to be rattled by evictions or the drop in unemployment benefits and that the other elements of the safety net are enough to smooth things over.
