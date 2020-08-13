Truck Driver ‘Shaken’ After Losing Brakes Near Dayton

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says a truck driver was unhurt — just shaken — after he lost his brakes on a steep decline west of Dayton.

The guardrail at the Sand Turn Lookout, a few miles west of Dayton, wasn't so lucky.

WYDOT reminds drivers to check their brakes before starting on steep declines such as the one coming off the Bighorns west of Dayton. The turnout will also be closed until crews are able to make repairs.