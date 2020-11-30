Here's a fun fact that was brought to our attention by the Univerisity of Wyoming Foundation. On Twitter, they reminded us that on March 2, 2002, the largest crowd ever filled the Arena-Auditorium on the UW campus in Laramie to watch the Cowboys beat Utah for the Mountain West Conference title.

The crowd numbered 16,089 folks. That's a record that stands to this day. That means that on that day in 2002, the Arena-Auditorium was the seventh-largest city in Wyoming, for a few hours at least.

City Population (2010)

Cheyenne 59,466 Casper 55,316 Laramie 30,816 Gillette 29,087 Rock Springs 23,036 Sheridan 17,444 Arena-Auditorium March 2, 2002 - 16,089 Green River 12,515 Evanston 12,359 Riverton 10,615

War Memorial Statum, where the Cowboys play football, would be the fourth largest city in Wyoming when at full capacity of 29,181

Following the victory over Utah, the Cowboys advanced to the NCAA tournament where they played Gonzaga in the first round, winning 73-66. The Pokes then lost 68-60 to Arizona.