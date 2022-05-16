A new study from the financial website Wallethub ranks Cheyenne as the 67th best city in the survey in which to start a career.

The survey rated Cheyenne as 60th overall for professional opportunities, but only 87th for quality of life.

According to Wallethub:

We evaluated the two dimensions using 27 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job-market entrants.

We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

You can see the entire survey here.

Cheyenne did much better than Casper, which was the only other Wyoming community in the survey. Casper was rated #177 in the survey, checking in at number 171 out of the 182 cities included in the survey for professional opportunities and # 162 for quality of life.

But Denver far outdistanced Cheyenne, coming in at #24.

It was helped by an extremely high quality of life score, number 9 in the nation, Denver also got a 58 for professional opportunities. Among other cities in our region, Rapid City South Dakota was rated 48, Colorado Springs was ranked #50, and Aurora Colorado #91.

But the best choice of all would be Salt Lake City, which was rated the best city in the United States in which to launch a career. Wallethub rated Salt Lake as the fourth-best community in the country for professional opportunities and fifth for quality of life.