Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions On I-80, I-25

As of 8 a.m. portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25 in Wyoming were closed to light, high profile vehicles according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT].

The agency said interstate 80 was closed to the vehicles, with an extreme blow over warning also in effect, between Cheyenne and Elk Mountain. Similar restrictions and warnings were in effect for Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday, with winds of 70-80 mph possible in some areas.

You can access the Wyoming road and travel website here.