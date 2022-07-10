Sri Lanka Opposition Meets to Install New Government Amid Turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties are meeting to install a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of months-long political turmoil.

Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis.

Crowds remained on the premises, splashing in the pool and lounging on beds.

An opposition lawmaker says all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.