Spring? Yellowstone Plows to Begin Clearing Roads this Weekend

Good news. Yellowstone National Park announced their snow plows will begin the clearing of roads as the park prepares for spring.

Yellowstone National Park shared this encouraging video on their Facebook page.

The official Yellowstone website has a detailed list of what's being done on the roads on specific days:

March 1, East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass), Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 3, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 15, all remaining groomed roads

Does this mean spring really is near? Oh, wait. This is Wyoming, but at least it's some type of progress toward potential warmer weather.