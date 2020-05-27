Spike in South Korea Virus Cases Shows Perils of Reopening

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Mediterranean beaches and Las Vegas casinos have set out plans to reopen to tourists as economies lurch back to life where coronavirus infections are receding.

The European Union is unveiling a massive stimulus package for economies battered by coronavirus-related lockdowns.

European countries are trying to emulate South Korea, which has won praise for taming its coronavirus outbreak.

But South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks, raising alarms as millions of children return to school.

And outbreaks are still expanding across the Americas as the confirmed U.S. death toll approaches 100,000 and cases surge in countries like Mexico, Chile and Brazil.