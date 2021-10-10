Southwest Airlines Cancels More Than 1,000 Weekend Flights

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The cancellations mark the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines.

Next in line are Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively, according to the flight tracker.

American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights. Southwest said in a statement that it is working diligently to reset operations and is allowing customers to rebook themselves on their website.