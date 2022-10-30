South Korea in Shock, Grief as 153 Die in Halloween Crowd Surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Koreans mourned and searched for relatives lost in the "hell-like" chaos that killed more than 150 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s, when a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul.

Get our free mobile app

It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon area on Saturday night.

Witnesses said people fell on each other "like dominoes."

One witness said she performed CPR on 10 people who were unconscious, mostly women wearing witch outfits and other Halloween costumes.

Nine of them were declared dead on the spot.

Nearly two-thirds of the 153 people killed were women.

Snow Crushes Wheatland Wyoming Airplane Hangers This row of hangars goes back many years. Some history was lost under a crush of snow.

March 21st, 2021. A record-breaking snowstorm had shut down most of Wyoming and was not yet done. Below is a gallery of photos as cleanup continues.

One of the small airports in Platte County, Wyoming is Phifer Airfield on Antelope Gap Road, east of Wheatland. Platte County has the Wheatland airport, along with one in Torrington and Guernsey. They were all shut down in the storm.