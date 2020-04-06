South Dakota Lawmaker Dies of Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker who contracted the coronavirus along with several other family members has died.

State Rep. Bob Glanzer had fallen ill almost two weeks ago.

His family reported his death Friday night.

Glanzer's wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law were all afflicted with the virus as part of an early cluster around the small town of Huron.

His niece also died of it.

Glanzer was a retired agriculture loan officer and a past manager of the South Dakota State Fair.