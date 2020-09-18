Six Cases of COVID-19 Found at UW College of Law

Six cases of the coronavirus have been found among students at the University of Wyoming's College of Law.

Effective immediately and through Friday, September 25, all College of Law classes will be delivered online. All faculty and staff members are to work remotely where possible.

Additionally, all College of Law students and employees are encouraged to shelter in place.

People who had close contact with those who tested positive are being contacted.

These actions are being taken in accordance with UW’s newly updated COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 2 of the university’s fall return plan.

The total number of active cases among the UW community stands at 113.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return.