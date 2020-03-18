Senate Turns to House-Passed Virus Bill, Bigger One in Works

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is turning to a House-passed coronavirus response bill, as lawmakers and the Trump administration work behind the scenes to draft a separate massive federal measure to help blunt the virus' effect on the economy.

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on the House bill that would speed the delivery of testing for the virus and provide paid sick leave to workers.

Separately, Congress and the White House are working to develop the larger response measure that would inject hundreds of billions of dollars into the faltering economy, provide relief to shuttered businesses, and help keep airlines from going under.