Senate Risks A Return, But House Stays Away

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate reopens on Monday as the coronavirus crisis rages and the House stays shuttered.

It’s a politically and physically fraught move by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, convening 100 senators during a pandemic.

The Senate's return gives President Donald Trump the imagery he wants of America getting back to work. But the Washington, D.C., region is still under stay-home orders as a virus hot spot.

The House was advised by the attending physician on Capitol Hill to keep its more than 400 members away.

Democrats say if the Senate is in session it needs to focus on the response to COVID-19. Instead, the agenda is focused on confirmation hearings for the president’s nominees.