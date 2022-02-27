Russians Hold Anti-War Rallies Amid Ominous Threats by Putin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians in cities spanning from Moscow to Siberia have taken to the streets again to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrators held posters and marched in city centers, chanting “No to war!” as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent to be put on high alert, upping the ante in the Kremlin’s standoff with the West and stoking fears of a nuclear war.

Protests in Russia against the invasion started on Thursday and have continued every day since then, even as Russian police have detained hundreds of people each day.

OVD-Info rights group that tracks political arrests says police detained at least 1,474 Russians in 45 cities over anti-war demonstrations on Sunday alone.