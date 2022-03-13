Russian Airstrike Hits Base in Western Ukraine, Kills 35

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine.

The attack killed 35 people.

It was on a facility that has served as a crucial hub for cooperation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defense against Moscow’s grinding assault.

More than 30 Russian cruise missiles targeted the sprawling facility.

It lies not far from the border with NATO member Poland and that has long been used to train Ukrainian military personnel, often with instructors from the U.S. and other countries in the western alliance.

Poland is also a transit route for Western military aid to Ukraine, and the strikes followed Moscow’s threats to target Western weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country.