Russia, US Exchange Harsh Words Over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy debate on Moscow’s troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Get our free mobile app

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield shot back that Russia’s growing military force of more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders was “the largest mobilization” in Europe in decades.

The U.N. meeting was the first open session where all protagonists in the crisis spoke publicly.

But the U.N.’s most powerful body took no action.

Hours later, the Russian government sent a written reply to a U.S. proposal aimed at deescalating the crisis.

A State Department official declined to offer details of the response.