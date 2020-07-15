Rose Bowl Parade Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

PASADENA, Calif. — Organizers have canceled the Rose Parade because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on long-range planning for the New Year’s tradition.

The Tournament of Roses Association say the decision was put off until organizers were certain safety restrictions would prevent staging the 132nd parade.

The watched parade is held every Jan. 1 except when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. Since its inception in 1891, the parade has been canceled only three times -- in the World War II years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.