Rodeo Goes on in Small Montana Town Despite Pandemic

WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) — Rodeos are a summertime staple across the West, but the pandemic has presented a dilemma for cities and towns dependent on the economic and cultural boost the events give.

Many rodeos have been canceled, including Cheyenne Frontier Day in Wyoming.

But, the Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede was still held this summer in a remote stretch of the Great Plains that has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases.

Most of the rodeo riders and audience skipped wearing masks, despite public health recommendations and increasing pressure to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases spiking across Montana and much of the U.S.