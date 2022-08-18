Retired Wyoming Highway Patrol Narcotics Detection K-9 Passes Away

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is saddened to report the passing of retired narcotics detection K-9, Hunter, this past Thursday, August 11, 2022.

"K-9 Hunter spent his remaining days with the Neilson family and spent his last week running around chasing his ball and swimming while the family was enjoying the lake. He passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to the wood-burning stove."

K-9 Hunter was purchased in 2010 for narcotics detection work and paired initially with Sergeant Jeremy Beck (2010 - 2017), who is now assigned to the Safety and Training Section at Headquarters in Cheyenne as the Wyoming Highway Patrol's Public Information Officer.

Most recently, K-9 Hunter and his handler, Trooper Scott Neilson, were assigned to Division 'D' in Lyman (2017 - 2019). K-9 Hunter served the State of Wyoming for a total of nine years and, during that time, was deployed 418 times resulting in several cases where illegal narcotics were seized.

K-9 Hunter was involved in the seizure of over 1,069 pounds of marijuana, 136.1 grams of cocaine, 4.7 pounds of methamphetamine, 35.1 grams of heroin, and 1.3 pounds of other illegal narcotics. K-9 Hunter was also instrumental in the seizure of illicit funds generated from the trafficking of narcotics of over $382,667.00 of U.S. Currency. At the time of K-9 Hunter's retirement in September 2019, he was the longest-serving K-9 on Highway Patrol K-9 Team.

Our condolences to Trooper Neilson and his family! Hunter will be missed" said the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a Facebook post.

