Restaurant Growth Screeches to a Halt Amid Pandemic Shutdown

The virus pandemic gripping the nation is slamming the restaurant industry after years of steady growth amid the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.

Restaurants and bars face a catastrophic loss of revenue that could destroy countless operations across that nation as customers stay home and practice “social distancing” to stem the spread of the virus.

The industry isn’t alone in feeling pain from the economic hit, but it is particularly reliant on people going out and congregating.

The loss of customers for an indefinite amount of time is particularly painful for restaurants, which operate on tight margins even in good times.