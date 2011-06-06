Rep. Anthony Weiner Admits to Twitter Photo Scandal, Will Not Resign [VIDEO]

A tearful Anthony Weiner held a press conference Monday afternoon in New York to address rumors that he had sent a revealing photo of himself to a young woman on his Twitter account.

The disgraced congressman, who previously told reporters that his Twitter had been hacked, admitted he had accidentally sent the photo, adding he was "deeply sorry" and that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions.

"To be clear, the picture was of me, and I sent it," he said, referring to the leaked photo of his private area. He said the photo was meant to be sent via Direct Message, and when he found out it had been posted on his Twitter feed, he "panicked."

Weiner also admitted to having inappropriate relationships with about six women on the Internet over the last three years, though he claims he never met the women in person, and thus, none of his relationships were physical. He added that some of said relationships occurred both before and after his marriage to wife Huma Abedin, whom he married in 2010.

Still, despite the political scandal he's facing, Weiner claims he's not resigning from office, and that he will not be splitting from his wife.

"I love my wife very much, and we have no intention of splitting up over this," he said.