Renewal By Andersen makes $5K gift to Oregon Trail Elementary

CASPER, Wyo. — Area window and door contractor Renewal By Andersen recently made a $5,000 donation to Oregon Trail Elementary, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees announced at its Monday meeting.

The donation will be used to fund field trips, games, school supplies and equipment for physical education.

An anonymous donor also made a $2,500 donation to the Natrona County High School speech and debate team.

“Thank you for your generous support,” board chairman Kevin Christopherson said. “We’re always very appreciative.”

Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media