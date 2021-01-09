Recently Retired Wyoming Senator Settling Back in at Home

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Recently retired U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi is back at home in Gillette. Enzi got started in business and politics in Wyoming as the founder of NZ Shoes in Gillette. The store was known to local children for its horse carousel.

The Gillette News-Record reports the 76-year-old is still a little discombobulated after his own decades-long political carousel ride that’s finally come full circle.

What started as an impromptu decision to run for Gillette mayor in 1974 ended Jan. 3 when Cynthia Lummis was sworn is as his successor. Enzi represented Wyoming in the Senate for 24 years and says he is finished with politics.