Questions Arise Over Laramie County Mask Mandate Enforcement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities in Wyoming have raised questions over how they would enforce a potential mask mandate in Laramie County after county health officials sought a draft of the order.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health is scheduled to review the order Tuesday.

The proposal would then need to be approved by county and state public health officers.

So far, Teton County is the only county with a mask mandate. Teton County sheriff’s Lt. Lloyd Funk said enforcing the mandate has been “easy,” since violators could face misdemeanor charges.

Laramie County Undersheriff Rich Hillegas and Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak said their departments would take similar approaches.