Putin Praises Summit Result, Calls Biden a Tough Negotiator

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised the outcome of his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and called him an astute negotiator.

Putin and Biden concluded three hours of talks Wednesday in Geneva by exchanging expressions of mutual respect but firmly restating their starkly differing views on cyberattacks, Ukraine, human rights and other issues.

At the same time, they announced an agreement to return the ambassadors and mapped talks on arms control and cybersecurity.

In a video appearance Thursday, Putin noted that Biden was well-prepared for the talks, forcing him to be attentive and always on his guard. He also said the atmosphere was quite friendly.