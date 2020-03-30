Prison, Jail Inmates Considered for Release to Stop COVID-19

MISSOULA, Mont. (Missoulian) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Montana prison officials say they are taking steps to try and stop the virus from entering prisons while several Montana groups are calling for Gov. Steve Bullock to grant clemency to high-risk inmates.

Visitation to state prison was suspended on March 13 and the chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court urged lower courts to release inmates from jail if they're charged with non-violent offenses.

The Department of Corrections is limiting the movement of inmates between facilities.

The state Board of Pardons and Parole is looking to identify inmates that can be released, taking into account their parole eligibility, their safety and public safety.

The ACLU of Montana argues Bullock could speed up releases.