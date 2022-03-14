Preview 2022 Cheyenne Frontier Days Concert Lineup Opening Acts

Last week, the concert lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days, also known as 'Frontier Nights', was announced. We also gave you a brief preview of the headliners for those shows as well. But what about the opening acts for those shows? For some of them, you may already be familiar with seeing them live in Cheyenne.

A few of the opening acts for this year's Frontier Nights were in the capital city for Cheyenne Frontier Days just last year, but playing a different venue than Frontier Park. Local artists like Chancey Williams and Ian Munsick both played at the Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne last year during the week of CFD. That concert series is also known as 'Cheyenne Outlaw Days'. Now those two are just a couple of the opening acts for Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2022.

Let's take a look at some of these opening acts and what you can look forward to from them...

July 23 - Chancey Williams

As mentioned, Laramie's Chancey Williams played at the Outlaw Saloon last year during CFD. Now he's set to take the stage this year during Frontier Nights as he'll open up for Dierks Bentley.

July 24 - Ian Munsick and Brett Kissel

Ian Munsick, from Sheridan, WY, was another artist that played last year at the Outlaw Saloon. Munsick has been on a tear lately with his career as one of the up and coming singer-songwriters in all of Country music. He'll be taking the stage ahead of Parker McCollum.

Brett Kissel is widely known but especially up in Canada, where the singer's from. Recently he's been nominated for two Juno Awards, which is pretty much the biggest awards show in all of Canada.

July 28 - Koe Wetzel and Jelly Roll

Koe Wetzel is known for the authenticity of his lyrics being situations that he's actually lived. He brings a little bit of Grunge Rock, Americana, Country, and everything in between that spectrum. He'll be one of the openers for Nelly.

Jelly Roll is the grandson of Country legend Waylon Jennings and is known for his particular style of rapping. He'll be another opener for Nelly.

July 29 - Russell Dickerson

Russell Dickerson has definitely been busy of late. The Country star has been releasing hits for a little over a decade and is still riding plenty of success from his last album 'Southern Symphony', which dropped in December 2020. He'll open for Sam Hunt.

July 30 - Elvie Shane

Elvie Shane has broke on to the Country music scene in a big way with his hit single 'My Boy'. He was also nominated at this year's ACM's for New Male Artist of the Year (which ended up going to Parker McCollum). Shane will be the final opening act of CFD as he takes the stage before Brooks & Dunn.

You can purchase tickets starting this Wednesday, March 16th at 9 a.m. Grab yours here before they sell out! Note: The first day of sales will be internet-only sales.

The Top 10 Concert Crowds In Cheyenne Frontier Days History

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

- Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days 1966-2021