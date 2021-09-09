President Biden Issues Sweeping New Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
The government's expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans.
Biden is also signing an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.
No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.
