Police Say Wyoming Juveniles Caught Breaking Into Drug Drop Box

Rock Springs Police say they caught two boys trying to break into the drug drop box at the Rock Springs Police Department on Sunday morning.

According to a Rock Springs Police Department news release, the pair were spotted on camera trying to break into the drop box around 10 a.m. Sunday. The drop box is where people can drop off unused prescription drugs in an effort to keep the drugs off the street and out of the hands of those who might abuse them.

When a police officer interrupted the attempted theft and questioned the boys, he learned the two were there as part of the City of Rock Springs Work Restitution Program.

The two were released back into the program, but now face new charges for the attempted theft, according to the release.