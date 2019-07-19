Police Revise Downtown Parking Rules for Cheyenne Frontier Days

Those planning on attending the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades and pancake breakfasts won't have to worry about getting a ticket if they park downtown.

Cheyenne police spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says officers will only be doing parking enforcement from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays that aren't holidays.

"What that means is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week," said Malatesta. "That's the parking garages and the on-street.​"

Police won't be doing any parking enforcement on Wednesday due to the Cheyenne Day holiday.​

