Police Revise Downtown Parking Rules for Cheyenne Frontier Days

Those planning on attending the Cheyenne Frontier Days parades and pancake breakfasts won't have to worry about getting a ticket if they park downtown.

Cheyenne police spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says officers will only be doing parking enforcement from noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays that aren't holidays.

"What that means is Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of next week," said Malatesta.  "That's the parking garages and the on-street.​"

Police won't be doing any parking enforcement on Wednesday due to the Cheyenne Day holiday.​

