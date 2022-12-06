Pokes Look to Halt 4-Game Skid Tonight Against Texas A&M Commerce

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Pokes continue their homestand on Tuesday hosting Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the second contest of a three-game homestand and marks the third meeting against a team from the Southland Conference.

The contest will be streamed on the Mountain West Network and Stadium with Jacob Tobey on the call and Steve Gosar on color.

Fans can listen to the watch the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Keith Kelley will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 3-5 overall record after falling at home on Saturday to Grand Canyon 66-58.

The Pokes are averaging 72.3 points per game and allow 69.9 points per night. Wyoming is shooting 44 percent from the field and the opposition is shooting 45 percent. Linder's team is hitting 9.8 three per game this season for second in the conference and No. 32 in the nation.

The Pokes also only commit 14 fouls per contest, a number that leads the conference and ranks in the top 30 in college basketball.

Texas A&M-Commerce is off to a 4-5 start in its first year at the Division I level.

Three of the Lions’ four victories have come over Division I opponents, one of them being Air Force. Texas A&M-Commerce most recently fell at Denver, 84-75, on Sunday. The Lions were picked to finish seventh in the 10-team Southland Conference preseason poll.

About The Players

The Cowboys are led in scoring by Hunter Maldonado at 14.3 points per game. He also adds 4.6 rebounds per contest and has 24 assists on the season. He is shooting 47 percent from the field on the year.

Noah Reynolds, who missed Saturday’s loss to Grand Canyon, adds 10.1 points per game. He is shooting 49 percent from the field. Max Agbonkpolo adds 9.9 points per game and 4.1 rebounds.

Ethan Anderson leads the Cowboys in assists with 3.6 per game and Hunter Thompson leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per contest.

The Lions average 70.1 points per game while allowing foes to score 66.3 points per contest. Texas A&M-Commerce shoots 42.3 percent from the floor, but struggles from 3-point land only hitting just 27.7 percent of its shots from deep. Lions’ opponents connect on 42.7 percent of their field-goal attempts and 32.2 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

About The Series

Wyoming will face the Lions for the first time on Tuesday. Texas A&M Commerce is making the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I

Up Next

The Pokes close of the non-conference home schedule on Saturday, facing off against Louisiana Tech.

