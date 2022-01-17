Pokes close out road swing tonight at Nevada

* University of Wyoming Athletics media relations release

RENO, Nev., -- The Wyoming Cowboys finish their road swing tonight, heading to Nevada for a 6 p.m. MT. start on FS1. It is the Cowboys first trip to Reno in two seasons. It is the second game of a four-game stretch in seven days for the Brown and Gold.

Fans can listen to the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

Wyoming heads into the contest with a 12-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in MW play. The Cowboys rank No. 28 in the latest NCAA Net Rankings, the highest mark in the conference. Wyoming leads the conference in turnover per game with 10.1 on the season, a number that ranks No. 13 in the conference.

The Pokes rank second in the conference in field goal percentage defense with opponents shooting 39 percent from the field this season. The Pokes are shooting 48 percent on the season, a number that ranks third in the conference and No. 31 in the nation.

The Wolf Pack head into Monday’s game with a 8-6 overall record and a 2-1 record in conference play. Nevada downed Air Force 75-68 on the road on Saturday.

Nevada scores 76.9 points per game and are allowing 75.4 per night. The Wolf Pack are shooting 44 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc. Opponents are shooting 43 percent and 35 percent from behind the arc.

About The Players

Wyoming is led in scoring by Graham Ike at 19.7 points per game, a number that leads the MW conference and ranks No. 25 in the nation. With just 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation Saturday night in Logan, Utah, the 6-foot-9 freshman laid in a bucket to give the Cowboys a 71-69 win over the Aggies.

He also leads the team grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game to rank fourth in the MW.

Hunter Maldonado adds 17.6 points per game to rank eighth in the conference. He leads the team with 5.9 assists per game to rank third in the conference. Drake Jeffries adds 10.3 points per game. He leads the conference and ranks fifth in the nation shooting 49 percent from behind the arc.

The Wolf Pack are led by one of the finest scorers in the Mountain West Conference in Grant Sherfield. He adds 19.5 points per game on the season and leads the team adding 6.4 assists per game.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. adds 16.4 points per game and 4.6 rebounds. He leads the team with 42 three-pointers on the season. Will Baker adds 11.4 points per game and 5.4 rebounds. Warren Washington leads the team grabbing seven boards per game and adds 11.4 points per game.

About The Series

Wyoming leads the all-time series against the Wolf Pack 17-9 in a series that dates to 1938. The Pokes are 5-4 all-time in Reno and won both contest last season in Laramie.

