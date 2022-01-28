Pittsburgh Bridge Collapses, Drops City Bus into Ravine

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet down a Pittsburgh ravine and form a human chain to reach a few people after a bridge collapsed and took a municipal bus down with it.

The collapse early Friday came hours before President Joe Biden visited the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law.

At least four people were injured, but there were no deaths.

The bridge in a park over Fern Hollow Creek came down just before 7 a.m.

The cause was being investigated.

The bus driver told WPXI-TV that he believed the bridge was collapsing as soon as he reached it.