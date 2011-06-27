One-Armed War Vet Wows Crowd by Catching Foul Ball [VIDEO]
“I thought I was going to catch the ball or go over the railing,” said Michael Kacer of the foul ball he caught at Yankee Stadium Friday.
The 29-year old vet had lost his left arm in Afghanistan, so he had nothing to brace himself with when he used his baseball cap as a glove and reached over the railing to snag a ball off of the bat of Curtis Granderson.
Kacer didn’t fall over the railing and gave the ball to his 13-year old nephew, Isaiah, who was attending the game with him. Isaiah also got a thrill out of hearing the crowd cheer his uncle. “It was amazing,” he said. “I figured they would cheer but I didn’t think they would get as loud as they did for him.”