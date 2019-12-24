NWS Says Christmas in Casper May Be White After All

If you are hoping for a white Christmas in Casper, all hope is not lost. The National Weather Service has updated their forecast and snow will be happening between now and Christmas morning. Maybe.

Here's the official graphic from the NWS. Notice the snow flakes.

NWS

Specifically, here's the updated forecast for tonight in the Casper area:

A chance of rain and snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Christmas Day looks similar:

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

When it comes to weather in Casper, the key word is "maybe". But, there is a definite likelihood that Christmas in Casper will be white. Maybe.