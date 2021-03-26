Nurses Fight Conspiracy Theories Along with Coronavirus
Bogus claims about the coronavirus have exploded since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic a year ago, and much of the job of correcting misinformation has fallen to the world’s front-line medical workers.
In Germany, a video clip showing a nurse using an empty syringe while practicing vaccinations was spread to suggest COVID-19 is fake.
In Bolivia, medical workers had to care for five people who ingested toxic bleach touted as a COVID-19 cure.
Los Angeles emergency room nurse Sandra Younan says one man stormed out of the hospital after a positive COVID-19 test, refusing to believe it was accurate.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.