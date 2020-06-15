No Out-Of-State Participants In Northern Arapaho Sundance

The Northern Arapaho Tribe on Friday announced that no out-of-state residents will be permitted to participate in the tribe's Rabbit Lodge or Sundance ceremonies this summer due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the Wind River Reservation.

"We regret that this step is necessary, but it is crucial for the protection of our Ceremonial Tribal Elders and our Tribal members," Wind River Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul J. Ebbert wrote. "Many of our COVID-19 cases and several of our deaths have stemmed from people traveling from out-of-state to our reservation."

Ebbert urged the public to respect the wishes of the tribe and its ceremonial elders by not participating in the ceremonies if you are from out-of-state.