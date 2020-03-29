Natrona County is now reporting nine cases of COVID-19, according to health officials, as the state total rises to 87.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department made the announcement Sunday evening. Officials are working to trace contacts of the newest patient and determine exposure risk.

The new patient and their immediate household members are self-quarantining at the recommendation of health officials.

This developing story will be updated.

