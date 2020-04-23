Newest Natrona County COVID-19 Patient is Woman in Her 20s

Local health officials on Thursday released a few details regarding the newest confirmed COVID-19 patient in Natrona County.

The county's 39th case is a woman in her twenties whose exposure is currently unknown, according to the Natrona County Emergency Operations Center.

The Wyoming Department of Health and Casper-Natrona County Health Department are working on tracing the woman's contacts.

"We assure you, we are working rigorously to identify and locate anyone else who may be ill or at risk from exposure and recommend they take the necessary precautions," Thursday's statement read. "All positive patients are being monitored by health officials to ensure appropriate precautions are being taken to prevent further spread of illness within the community."

For the latest details on COVID-19 in Natrona County, visit Natrona.info or the Wyoming Department of Health's website.

Officials will next hold a news briefing on Wednesday, April 29 at 3 p.m. The briefing will be broadcast live on the Casper-Natrona County Health Department's Facebook page, the City of Casper's YouTube channel and the local FOX and ABC television stations.