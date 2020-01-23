New Wyoming Mine Owner at Odds With Komatsu Over Big Shovels

The new owner of two Wyoming coal mines is at odds with the owner of two huge industrial shovels.

Komatsu says Eagle Specialty Materials is using its shovels without permission and compensation and has asked a West Virginia bankruptcy judge to enable Komatsu to reclaim its property.

Eagle Specialty Materials claims in court filings the shovels were part of its deal to buy the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines after the bankruptcy of Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel in 2019.

Eagle Specialty Materials says the shovels are essential to keeping the mines open and hundreds of miners at work.