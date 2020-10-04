New Video Shows the Mullen Wildfire as Seen From a Plane

The Mullen wildfire has been a tragedy this year and there's new video that shows how it appears from above as a plane passenger recently shared what he saw.

This was captured by a guy who was in a plane approaching Denver International Airport.

Here's what was said in the YouTube description about what he witnessed:

I did some research when I landed in Denver and confirmed it was wildfire actively going on in Wyoming. Please send prayers for all people affected during in this unexpected time and including wildfire.

According to InciWeb, the Mullen wildfire now occupies more than 140,000 acres and is 11% contained. That's an improvement over late last week as there was no containment at that time.

As we reported a few days ago, the Mullen wildfire was approaching the Colorado border so it's no surprise that it's easily visible from planes landing in Denver.