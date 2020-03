A Harrison, Nebraska man is dead after a bull-riding accident in Torrington on Saturday.

Goshen County Coroner Darin Yates aid 53-year-old Scott Fitz died after he was bucked off the bull and stepped on at the Goshen County Fairgrounds. Fitz was taken by ambulance to Community Hospital in Torrington where he was pronounced dead.

Yates said the incident happened at roughly. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.