Navajo Company Reaches Immunity Deal With US for Coal Mines

CASPER, Wyo. (Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune) — A Navajo tribal company has reached an agreement that would allow the U.S. government to enforce environmental laws at two coal mines in Wyoming and one in Montana.

Navajo Transitional Energy Company bought the mines following the bankruptcy of Gillette-based Cloud Peak Energy in 2019.

As a tribal entity, NTEC normally would be able to claim sovereign immunity and avoid being sued by government agencies seeking to enforce laws.

NTEC's limited waiver of sovereign immunity agreement with the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement would allow the federal agency to enforce laws including the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act at the mines.