Natrona County School District Implements Mask Policy for Visitors
The Natrona County School District on Saturday announced that all school district visitors and activity spectators will be required to wear face-coverings while attending any indoor event, program or activity.
"This includes all NCSD indoor sporting events, music or theatre performances, parent/teacher conferences, Open House events, and all other indoor events or activities inside a district facility. This also pertains to any outside agencies utilizing NCSD facilities," a district news release states.
Face-coverings will be required regardless of social distancing or when sitting with immediate family.
If a spectator or school visitor refuses to comply with the requirement, they will not be allowed to attend the event.