Natrona County Now At 7 COVID-19 Cases; 57 Statewide

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department reported a seventh coronavirus case in Natrona County Thursday evening.

Statewide, there are now 57 reported cases in Wyoming.

Health officials were informed of the seventh case at roughly 8:30 p.m. Thursday. No additional information about the patient or how they contracted it was immediately released.

The patient is self-quarantining along with immediate household members.

"The Casper-Natrona County Health Department and the Wyoming Department of Health are working diligently to complete thorough contact tracing on this case and any positive cases identified in Natrona County," a written statement says.

As of 8:30 p.m. coronavirus has been found in the following Wyoming counties:

  • Sheridan
  • Laramie
  • Park
  • Fremont
  • Teton
  • Albany
  • Campbell
  • Johnson
  • Hot Springs
  • Sweetwater
  • Carbon
  • Natrona
