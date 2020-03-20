Natrona County Meals On Wheels Asking For Styrofoam Coolers

Meals On Wheels is continuing to deliver food to their clients while also taking even more precautions to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Beginning Friday, the non-profit will leave everyone's meal in a cooler on their doorstep.

Natrona County Meals On Wheels says they are in need of coolers so they can provide them to people who do not have one. Specifically, the organization is asking for coolers that are 15"L X 13"W X 13H or larger.

Anyone with a styrofoam cooler to spare can drop them off at 1760 E. 12th Street in Casper.

"Casper, you always come through, even when times are tough, and we couldn't be more proud of our community," the non-profit posted.