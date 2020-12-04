Natrona County Mask Mandate Extended, Includes Additional Requirements

Natrona County's mask mandate will extend through at least January 8.

The mandate also includes a requirement that children 12-years and older wear face coverings.

Friday's announcement said the decision was made after "extensive discussions" between Natrona County Health Officers Drs. Mark Dowell and Ghazi Ghanem.

"Wyoming and Natrona County remain one of the nation's COVID-19 hot spots," the announcement says. "(W)ith the recent Thanksgiving celebration and upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays, these amendments were made in an effort to slow the virus' spread."

Said Dowell: “We have seen a tremendous number of deaths in our long-term care facilities and are seeing physical and emotional burnout amongst our dedicated healthcare providers.

“We will need to stick together and encourage each other to follow these regulations until we can provide everyone with a vaccine.