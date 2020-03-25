The Natrona County Library is getting creative in finding ways to continue serving the community despite being closed due to the coronavirus.

According to a library news release, the library has partnered with Meals on Wheels to distribute 400 large print books to homebound and elderly Natrona County citizens who may not have access to other print or digital reading materials.

The library is also stocking Little Free Libraries throughout the Casper area.

Library Executive Director Lisa Scroggins said the library being closed doesn't mean that its goals and commitments have changed. It just means library staff will have to find more creative ways to promote literacy and reading in the community.

Library staff are also working to provide digital resources to the area including storytimes on Facebook Live, digitally streaming how-to tutorials.

