Natrona County Health: Evidence Says Social Distancing Is Working

Natrona County health officials say they do not believe there is community spread of coronavirus in the area as of Thursday afternoon.

"Currently, we believe the six positive cases within Natrona County to be part of two epidemiologically traced clusters," Casper-Natrona County Health Department Public Information Officer Hailey Bloom said in a written statement. "This means that all Natrona County cases can be tied to two groups of a positive origin.

"This is evidence that social distancing is working."

Officials believe additional positive cases in the Natrona County community and throughout Wyoming are largely due to an increase in testing.

As of noon Thursday, there are 53 positive cases in Wyoming with six of those being in Natrona County.